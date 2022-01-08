Montoursville, Pa. -- With winter, construction season finally slows in Pa. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 (Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties) is reviewing progress from a busy construction season in northcentral Pennsylvania.

“PennDOT District 3 continues to invest in our transportation infrastructure by completing both large and small projects that impact the communities across the state,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “The district maintains over 4,500 miles or roadway and 2,900 bridges across nine-counties while balancing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks that affect the region.”

In 2021, PennDOT District 3 opened bids for 60 contracts totaling nearly $61.3 million in value. Of those contracts, 29 were for roadway work and 31 were for bridge work.

More than 68 miles of paving, 487 miles of seal coating (tar and chip), and 23 miles of microsurfacing and high friction surface treatment were completed in the district in 2021.

Work was performed on 70 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 bridges, and preservation work on 10 bridges in good condition to extend the life of those bridges.

This work included 12 small bridge projects completed by department force crews. The district has been able to stretch limited resources by using in-house capabilities such as paving and bridge crews to complete work.

In addition to the roadway and bridge projects, the district worked on six embankment failure projects, four of which were completed and two that will continue into next year.

Below is a list, by county, of the major projects that were under construction in the district in 2021. Some of the largest are multi-year projects that started prior to 2021.

Bradford County

• Stabilization and repair of an active embankment failure along Route 6, located in Wyalusing Township. The project began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in the fall of 2021, totaling $683,000

• Installation of High Friction Surface Treatments on Route 6, Route 220 and Route 706 in Bradford County and Route 249 and Route 287 in Tioga County. The project began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in the fall of 2021, totaling $618,000

• Reconstruction of 2.6-miles of Route 199 from Satterlee Street to Cayuga Street in Athens and Sayre Boroughs. Construction began in the fall of 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, totaling $16.5 million

Columbia County

• Reconstruction of 0.3 miles of Route 11 from East Main Street to Sixth Street, resurfacing of 0.4 miles of Route 11 from East Sixth Street to Park Street, repair and install sidewalk and install new street lighting along 0.9 miles of Routes 11 and 487 from the First Columbia Bank driveway south to the Town Park Village Apartments, and reconstruction of 0.7 miles of Route 487 from the Susquehanna River to Route 11 in the town of Bloomsburg.

The project includes upgrading traffic signals and curb ramps. Work began in the spring of 2021 and will be completed in 2022, totaling $6.8 million.

Lycoming County

• Safety, access management and bridge improvements on 6 miles of Route 220 from Route 287 in Piatt Township to the Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) ramp in Woodward Township. Bridge improvements include three rehabilitations and one replacement. The project began in the fall of 2019 and will be completed in the fall of 2022, totaling $41 million

• Resurfacing of Route 405 (Water Street/Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. Work included 21 new ADA ramps and an epoxy overlay on the bridge carrying Route 405 over the Muncy Creek. The project began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in October 2021, totaling $1.6 million

• Resurfacing of Route 2014 (Fourth Street) in the City of Williamsport. Work this year includes upgrading a portion of the 69 ADA ramps throughout Fourth Street with mill and paving to be completed in construction year 2022 as well as the completion of the rest of the ADA ramps. The project began in the summer of 2021 and will be completed in the fall of 2022, totaling $1.9 million

Montour County

• Replacement of the bridge that carries Route 654 over Beaver Run in Liberty Township. The bridge was replaced with a box culvert. The project began in the spring of 2021 and was completed in September 2021, totaling $202,000

Northumberland County

• Resurfacing over 10 miles of Interstate 180 (in both directions) from Route 54 to Route 147, rehabilitation of the bridges spanning Route 44 and Route 1007 and replacement of the Eighth Street bridge over Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships. The project began in the spring of 2021 and was completed in November 2021, totaling $8.9 million

Snyder County

• Replacement of the bridge that carries Route 522 over Beaver Creek in Spring Township. The project began in the spring of 2021 and was completed in November 2021, totaling $1.5 million

Sullivan County

• Repair to the bridge that carries Route 87 over the Loyalsock Creek in Forksville, due to flood damage. Work began in September 2021 and was completed in November 2021, totaling $97,000

Tioga County

• Rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Route 287 over the Tioga River in Tioga Borough and Tioga Township. The project began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in November 2021, totaling $3.9 million

• Repair of a soil slide on Route 414 east of the Village of Blackwell in Morris Township. Work included the installation of retaining walls between Babbs Creek and Route 414 due to embankment failures. The project began in the summer of 2020 and will be completed in the fall of 2022, totaling $5 million

• Resurface of Route 49 in Knoxville Borough from the intersection with Route 249 west to the Borough Line and resurfacing in Nelson and Lawrence Townships from just west of the intersection with Bailey Road to .5 mile west of the intersection with Shepard Creek Road. This project began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in September 2021, totaling $1 million.

Union County

• Replacement of the bridge that carries Interstate 80 westbound over Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) in White Deer Township. Work includes utility relocation and replacement of the bridge. The project began in the summer of 2020 and will be completed in the summer of 2022, totaling $3.4 million.

Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project

Construction is ongoing on the CSVT’s fourth contract (Northern Section), paving of the entire Northern Section of CSVT, south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County to south of Montandon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Completion is anticipated in 2022, totaling $52 million.

Upon completion, the Northern Section will be opened to traffic while the Southern Section is still in development/under construction. Total preconstruction and construction cost based on year-of-expenditure for CSVT overall is $900 million.

Final design is ongoing for CSVT’s Southern Section, which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove within Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County.

In August 2021, the required waterway/wetland permits, and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit were issued for the project. Pending completion of right-of-way acquisitions, bids are anticipated to be opened in early 2022 for the first of three planned construction contracts, primarily involving the earthwork for the project. Overall, the Southern Section is anticipated to be completed and opened to traffic by 2027.

Previous CSVT work included:

• First contract (Northern Section), River Bridge connecting Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, with Route 15 in Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2020, totaling $156 million

• Second contract (Northern Section), earthwork and structures for the new alignment of Route 147 from the river bridge to the existing four-lane section of Route 147 in Point and West Chillisquaque Townships, Northumberland County. Completed in 2019, totaling $61 million

• Third contract (Northern Section), earthwork and structures for the Route 15 interchange just south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2019, totaling $37 million

