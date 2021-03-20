Two drivers decided to enjoy some time in nature and drove up the West Rim Road in their Subarus. However, neither driver was aware of the conditions further up the hillside, as the road was clear at the bottom when they started.

According to a post by Eric Broughton, the drivers encountered some slushy rough ice as they continued up the hill to the Vista with no issues. However, a short distance later the roadway was a sheet ice. Both drivers traveled approximately another 200 yards and realized they needed to turn around and come back down.





The two vehicles would end up in a minor accident as they tried to head back down the icy roadway. It was noted that one person got out of their vehicle and ended up slipping on the ice and took a hard fall. That individual was said to have been knocked out. That individual was transported to the hospital to be treated.





The Subaru Forester suffered minor front end damage When the Subaru Crosstrek ended up striking it when it slid. The Crosstrek suffered minor damage to the front end and damage to a back door.





Both vehicles were brought down with the help of a tow truck and all individuals involved in the incident were safely returned to the bottom of the hill.





It was noted that the individuals involved realized their mistake and were very thankful for those who assisted them in their misadventure. Had they known about the road conditions above the Vista they would have made a different plan for the day all together.





It was because of this incident and a few others that the Tioga State Forest issued the following warning days later to their visitors on their Facebook page;