Union/Snyder/Northumberland County, Pa. – Due to high winds and weather from last night's storm, multiple roads are temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions or blocked roadways.

Motorists who travel on Route 192 in Hartley Township, Union County, are advised of a lane closure for State Park Road due to downed trees and power lines. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

Motorists are advised that Route 3010 (Quarry Road) is closed between Paxonville Road and Forever Lost Drive in Beaver Township, Snyder County due to downed trees and power lines.

A detour using Paxtonville Road, Route 522 and Second Street is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert and expect delays in travel.

Motorists are advised that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 11 are closed between Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County to Continental Boulevard in Danville, Montour County, due to a rockslide.

A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed through the end of the week. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Updates will be posted as roadways are cleared or re-opened.