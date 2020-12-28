ROAD CLOSURE UPDATES

*Updated 8 a.m., 12/28/2020

PennDOT has issued a Monday morning update on road conditions in the region. There are still a few roads impacted by flooding, downed trees, and utilities, and a few have opened.

Union
 
• (*Adjusted closure points) Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Ranck Road and Davis Road in Lewis Township.
• (*Now Open) Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township.
 
 Snyder 
 
• (*Now Open) Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.
• (*Now Open) Route 11 between Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County to Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.
 
Lycoming
 
• Route 4001(Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and Route 287 in Pine Township
 

