Updated 9/1/2021, 2:30 p.m.

The following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.

Speed Restrictions

Due to the severity of the storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on certain roadways in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 55 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 the entire length of District 3

Interstate 80 between Interstate 99 and the New Jersey border

Never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Check local conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.