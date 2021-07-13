UPDATED, July 13, 7:20 a.m. to include Tioga County closure

Bradford, Tioga Counties Pa. -- The following roads in Bradford County are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT. Updates will be sent periodically.

Bradford County

Route 4016 (Austinville Road) between Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road) and Route 14 in Columbia Township.

Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) between the Tioga/Bradford County line and Beaman Road in Columbia Township.

Route 3024 (Fairview Road) between Hanks Road and Route 3019 (Corners Road) in West Burlington Township.

Route 4008 (Porter Road) at the intersection with Basket Street in Columbia Township.

Tioga County

Route 1007 (Elk Run Road) between Route 6 (Roosevelt Highway) in Sullivan Township and Route 549 (Roseville Road) in Rutland Township.

Never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

