The following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities, according to PennDOT. Updates will be sent periodically.
Columbia
- Route 4008 (Back Branch Road) between Millertown Road and Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) in Mt. Pleasant Township, for downed utilities.
Lycoming
- Route 2019 (Moreland Baptist Road) between German Road in Franklin Township and Ridge Road in Jordan Township, for downed trees into wires.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.