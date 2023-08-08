Updated 7:45 a.m.

Montoursville, Pa. – The following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities, according to PennDOT.

Snyder

(Open) Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road / White Top Road) between Tame Deer Road in Jackson Township and Clover Drive in Middlecreek Township for downed trees into utilities.

Union

Route 2009 (Park Road) between Felmey Road and Sandel Road in Union Township for downed trees into utilities.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Watch for updates, which PennDOT will send periodically.

