Updated at 1:00 p.m.

Montoursville, Pa. – The following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

(Now Open) Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Sportsman Club Road and Route 487 in Orange Township.

Route 1029 (Water Dam Road) between the intersection of Foundryville Road and Dogwood Court in Briar Creek Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

