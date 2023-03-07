The following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees or utilities, according to an update from PennDOT. Updates will be posted periodically.

Lycoming

(New) Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) between Lazy Spring Road and Martin Road in Anthony Township, for downed trees and utilities.

Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) between Lazy Spring Road and Martin Road in Anthony Township, for downed trees and utilities. (New) Route 3009 (Spook Hollow Road) between Route 220 and Martins Road in Piatt Township for downed tree and utilities.

Route 3009 (Spook Hollow Road) between Route 220 and Martins Road in Piatt Township for downed tree and utilities. Route 864 between Railroad Street in Picture Rocks Boroug and Laurel Run Road in Wolf Township, for downed utilities.

Route 2022 (Warrensville Road) between Lycoming Creek Road and Crescent Hill Road in Hepburn Township, for downed trees and utilities.

Route 287 between Dam Run Road and Joes Run Road in Mifflin Township, for downed trees and utilities.

Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street / Montgomery Pike) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township, for down trees and utilities.

Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Route 44 in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township, for downed trees and utilities.

Northumberland

Route 1001 (Musser Lane) between Dugan Road and the Lycoming County line in Delaware Township, for downed trees and utilities.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting http://www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

