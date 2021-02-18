Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is advising commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid certain roadways in northcentral Pennsylvania.

PennDOT advises commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on the following roadways:

• Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.

• Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

I-80 & 180 restrictions lifted

While restrictions continue on some roads, PennDOT has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on both Interstate 80 and 180. The speed reduction of 45 mph has been lifted and speeds are restored to their posted limits.

Additional restrictions lifted:

On I-99 from the PA Turnpike to I-80 in Centre County, a speed restriction of 45 mph has been lifted. The restriction for commercial vehicles to move to the right lane will also be lifted. A Tier 1 restriction along I-99 was lifted at noon.

On I-80 from the Fall Creek/97 interchange in Clearfield County through Clinton County, a speed restriction of 45 mph was lifted. The restriction for commercial vehicles to move to the right lane will also be lifted. A Tier 1 from the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County through Clinton County was lifted at noon.