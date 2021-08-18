White Deer Twp., Pa. -- A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, is closed for one week.

Wednesday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 25, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while a contractor works on the bridge on Interstate 80.

A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place.

Be alert and expect travel delays.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.