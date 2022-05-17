Williamsport, Pa. — The River Valley Transit Authority (RVTA) is on track to separate from the city of Williamsport as scheduled on July 1.

“I think we’re on track with everything,” Mayor Derek Slaughter said. “We continue to move forward, and I believe we will be able to hit our goal.”

Jill Nagy, city transit solicitor, said that the newly created RVTA board would make that date official at their first meeting held May 17. The board will also adopt basic bylaws at the meeting and possibly select an insurance company for RVTA once the separation is complete.

“We have to do some preliminary work to make everything effective July 1, so that’s why we’re meeting in May,” Nagy said.

Nagy said that some things, like liability insurance, just need signed; others, like health insurance for company employees, are still waiting for bids.

“They’ll meet again in June to complete whatever else they have to do,” Nagy said. “some things have been negotiated. Some things are still a work in progress.”

Nagy said there will be no gap insurance for current RVTA employees, and the goal is for all employees to remain with the company.

The board currently sits five members, but there exists the chance to expand that number in the future. The current board is Richard Staiman, Trisha Marty, Chuck Crews, Max Moore, and Noah Bowers. Bowers is the only member with existing experience in transit, currently working as a transit supervisor for Loyalsock School District.

Slaughter said he was “100% confident” in the board’s ability to manage the responsibilities of the RVTA.

“We have five fantastic board members,” Slaughter said, “there’s no doubt in my mind that they have the ability and the intellect to handle the responsibilities.”

The board held their first training on May 4.

Nagy said that during that training the board received basic information like how the Sunshine Act applies to them and their sources of funding from state and federal government.

“It was very high level,” Nagy said, “This was kind of a working meeting to let them know what their job is.”

Nagy said that the board will receive additional trainings going forward that get more involved with specifics.

“It’s going to be evolving for a good couple months,” Nagy said.

Nagy said that she would continue to have dual role as a city solicitor and RVTA solicitor initially, but that RVTA could decide to find another solicitor. There’s no timeframe as to when these decisions would need to be made.

Nagy said the Office of the Attorney General's investigation hasn’t noted any complications with the separation. This statement was echoed by Slaughter from the city’s perspective.

“It’s kind of cleaning up any concerns that have been raised, so that’s not complicating the process at all,” Nagy said, “it’s allowing [RVTA] to start with a clean slate.”

