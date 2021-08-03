Muncy, Pa. - The River Valley Regional YMCA's Eastern Lycoming Branch recently received $6,500 from the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to make its locker rooms updated, safer, and more sanitary.

Locker room improvements will include resurfacing the men’s, women’s, and family locker room floors with anti-microbial, mildew resistant, and anti-slip epoxy, removing rusted door frames in the family locker room, and repainting the walls in all the locker rooms with mildew and mold resistant paint.

“We are dedicated to keeping our facilities updated and safe for our members,” explains River Valley Regional YMCA Development Director Jessica Probst.

“Thank you to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania,” said Chad Eberhart, CEO, River Valley Regional YMCA. “Your continued support of the YMCA will help us meet needs within the Muncy community, and have a greater impact on those we serve.”