Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Deane Center for the Performing Arts announced the cancellation of indoor concerts and entertainment events scheduled between this Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, Sept. 4 in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Free outdoor concerts will continue to be held on Fridays during those dates on the Deane Center's outdoor stage located on the Central Avenue side of the building.

In making the announcement, Executive Director Kevin Connelly said the decision to cancel the indoor concerts was based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly updated guidelines for fully vaccinated people based on new evidence on the Delta variant.

"These recent guidelines recommend that everyone, whether they are fully vaccinated or not, wear masks when attending indoor events around people they do not know. That makes the threat posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant quite clear," said Connelly.

"As a community-based performing arts center we are concerned that our actions in bringing arts and entertainment to Tioga County not contribute or be perceived as potentially contributing to the spread of this disease," he said.

"With that in mind, we have decided to immediately halt our indoor live shows through Labor Day. We believe this to be in the best interests of our patrons, performers and staff," said Connelly.

"This was a very difficult decision to make but we think this pause is the most prudent action we can take considering Tioga County's vaccination rate is 41.5 percent. We thank all involved for their patience and understanding," he said.

Being rescheduled are the following indoor concerts: The Van Wagner and the Buffalo Valley Railroad band, which was to be held this Saturday, July 31; the Amazing Kreskin on Saturday, Aug. 7; Kilrush on Saturday, Aug. 14; Chris LaRose and the Hex Highway Blues Band on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Corrie as Reba on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4.

"We are reaching out to those who purchased tickets to arrange for credits or refunds." Anyone with questions is asked to call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220.

The concerts and entertainment events still scheduled indoors in the Coolidge Theatre are: Fireside Collective at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12; Evening with the Stars at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 16 and 17; Old Blind Dogs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and Driftwood at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

The Free Outdoor Concert Series will continue. Performing tonight, Friday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m. will be Take2. The other free concerts sponsored by the Deane Center and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association will be held on the following Fridays at 6:15 p.m.: Stone Eater on Aug. 6; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10.