Harrisburg, Pa - A bill being proposed in Harrisburg would prevent employers from mandating health screenings or vaccinations as a condition of employment.

"This legislation is intended to enshrine the right to refuse invasive medical screenings and vaccinations in state law and provide civil damages for employees whose rights are violated," said Rep. Russ Diamond, the bills main sponsor.

"An employee’s body is their own, and employers should not be permitted to require invasive medical tests or vaccinations as a condition of employment," Diamond said.

Under H.B. 262, an employee would also be able to sue an employer for reinstatement, triple the amount of lost wages, reasonable attorney fees, and any other relief the court deems appropriate if the employee suffers discrimination or retaliation from the employer for refusing a invasive medical test or vaccination, or for informing other employees about the provisions of the Act.

Exceptions would be retained for some specific medical testing required by state or federal law, testing for illegal use of drugs (but not marijuana), and testing necessary to comply with federal OSHA requirements.

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Stephanie Borowicz, Joe Hamm, Barb Gleim, Rob Kauffman, Darryl Metcalfe, Dan Moul, David Rowe, Frank Ryan, Brian Smith, David Zimmerman, Eric Nelson, Jack Rader, Mike Jones, Bud Cook, Eric Davanzo, Tracey Pennycuick, Mark Gillen, Keith Greiner, Andrew Lewis, Sue Helm, Greg Rothman, Brad Roae, Jason Silvis, Aaron Bernstine.