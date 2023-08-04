Williamsport, Pa. — Historic Bowman Field celebrated its own local legend again Thursday night with another installment of Rhashan Bobblehead Night, as the Crosscutters hosted West Virginia.

Rhashan West-Bey, the Crosscutters' Director of Smiles, is celebrating his 20th year working with the organization. Over that time, West-Bey has established himself not only as a fan favorite, but one of the area's most recognizable people.

In 2022, West-Bey was elected to the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame, and earlier this year, he was enshrined into the Bowman Field Hall of Fame.

As he stood at the gate greeting fans as they entered, smiles, hugs and pictures were in great supply. Some patrons were heard telling West-Bey he was the reason they came to the game that night.

Another fan showed up wearing his official West-Bey t-shirt.

The Crosscutters won the game 1-0, but on Rhashan Bobblehead Night, the final score was an afterthought.

If you missed bobblehead night but still want to see West-Bey, the Crosscutters' season is winding down. The team is home this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and next weekend (Thursday through Sunday), with a few scattered dates later in August and early September.

