Limerick Township, Pa. — A 43-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been missing from her Limerick Township home since Jan. 3, and police are asking the public's help to locate her.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, Jennifer Brown is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. At 5'1", Brown weights approximately 150 lbs.

Brown was last seen at 2 p.m., Jan. 3, 2023 by a friend and business associate. She was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the following afternoon on Jan. 4, 2023, but did not show up, according to a Facebook post.

Police said her vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were found inside. Brown’s personal cellphone has not been found but has not been communicating since the morning of Jan. 4, 2023.

Brown lives on Stratford Court in Limerick Township. Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that assists law enforcement in locating her.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” said DA Kevin Steele. “If anyone has seen Jennifer or has any information that might be helpful in locating her, please call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.”

