Renovo, Pa. – A Derringer revolver was stolen from a parked car in Renovo, state police reported.

Lamar Patrol Unit Trooper Matthew Dillon said a North American Arms .225 single-shot Derringer 22LR Revolver was stolen between 6 a.m. Sept. 26 and 9:45 p.m. Oct. 15.

The revolver had been inside a vehicle parked in the 200 block of 6th Street, Renovo.

The investigation is ongoing, Dillon said.

Anyone with information can call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000.