Montoursville, Pa. – A 23-year-old Muncy woman recently was arrested for retail theft.

Montoursville Police Officer Marc Storms said in a Nov. 2 affidavit that Sharon I. Trulock, 23, of Muncy, took items without paying for them at Walmart, 1015 N. Loyalsock Ave., around 1:21 p.m. on Oct. 5.

"Trulock was observed with several toys that were not in bags in her shopping cart. Trulock was then observed going into the bathroom...Trulock then exited the bathroom and all the merchandise was in Walmart shopping bags," Storms said.

Trulock is accused of pushing her cart through register lane No. 2, which was closed at the time.

"Trulock passed all points of sale failing to pay for any of the concealed merchandise in her cart and bags," Storms said.

She was charged with one misdemeanor count of retail theft - take merchandise, for allegedly concealing $479.40 worth of merchandise, according to court records.

"Trulock stated to this Officer that she did not have any money to pay for the items," Storms said.