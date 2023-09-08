Towanda, Pa. — The Bradford County Library (BCL) on Route 6 in West Burlington Township is not going to close, commissioners said on Thursday. But, there are plans to scale back operations and add other services.

Library patrons and staff were "outraged" at a recent commissioner proposal that appeared to suggest closing the library down, according to a report by WENY News.

“The library is not closing,” clarified Commissioner Daryl Miller during a press conference attended by multiple library officials. “Simply put, we’re not going to put a padlock on it.”

The ADA-compliant building will continue as a public facility, but the library itself, said Miller, “will be scaled to a size that’s going to be more conducive to serving the public." The building currently serves as a public meeting space, a place for people with special needs, home-schooled youth, and a space to use computers, and that reportedly will not change.

By planning to “repurpose the county budget,” Miller said the commissioners can spread additional funding to the other eight libraries “in a more efficient and effective manner.”

Adding that all three commissioners are in agreement, Commissioner Doug McLinko said that, moving forward, there’s a "whole bunch of different things” the county wants to add in the building such as a center for veterans, he said.

The bookmobile, Miller added, will continue to circulate throughout Bradford County and not be affected. “In fact, the service is probably going to be greatly enhanced.”

Youth services librarian Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon told WENY that the total circulation for the year at BCL was 57,169, and public computers were used 1,155 times in 2022.

Budget concerns

According to the 2023 county budget, employee wages at BCL have increased nearly $20,000 each year since 2021. The Bradford County Library System as a whole is projected to operate at a $30,000 loss, meaning the countywide system is expected to cost more to run than what it is going to bring in revenue between grants and other funding sources.

Bradford County’s eight other public libraries are: Allen F. Pierce Free Library, Troy; Green Free Library, Canton; Mather Memorial, Ulster; Monroeton Public, Monroe; Sayre Public, Sayre; Spalding Memorial, Athens; Towanda Public, Towanda; Wyalusing Public, Wyalusing.

The library system countywide brought in $222,805 in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, projections expect $261,207 in revenue. Overall expenses in 2021 and 2022 were $252,805. Expenses in 2023 are projected to be $291,207.

