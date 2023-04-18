Theft generic pd lights
Beavertown, Pa. — State police are investigating a series of break-ins that occurred in the early morning hours on Friday.

Three victims, including a 41-year-old woman, and 46-year-old man, and an 82-year-old woman, reported someone had broken into their vehicles parked in the area of Hahn and Middleswarth streets sometime around 4 a.m.

In most cases, the vehicles were unlocked, although in one instance, a person entered a home, according to state police at Selinsgrove. 

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to the call the Selinsgrove barracks at 570-374-8145.

