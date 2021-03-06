Berwick, Pa. – Residents of at-risk municipalities located within a ten-mile radius of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station are asked to participate in a demographic survey that will help Susquehanna Nuclear, LLC identify local behavior during emergency situations.

The survey, available online through March 31, asks questions regarding likely behavior in an emergency. The results will be shared with state and local emergency planners to enhance emergency response plans and promote public health and safety. The survey does not ask for any personal information and will take less than five minutes to complete.

“Susquehanna Nuclear’s Emergency Preparedness team works diligently with local, state and federal partners to ensure that our plans are robust, and our efforts remain effective. This survey will help provide our teams with the most up-to-date information regarding resident behavior to further strengthen our plans,” said James Gorman, manager Security and Emergency Planning. “We are asking that one member over the age of 18 in each household within a 10-mile radius of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, also known as its ‘Emergency Planning Zone’ complete the brief online survey to help guide and enhance local emergency response.”

The Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Emergency Planning Zone Municipalities include:

Columbia County Risk Municipalities:

Beaver Township

Berwick Borough

Briar Creek Borough

Briar Creek Township

Fishing Creek Township

Mifflin Township

North Centre Township

South Centre Township

Luzerne County Risk Municipalities: