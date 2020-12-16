Dushore, Pa. – State police at Laporte report that someone recently attempted to burglarize the home of an 80-year-old woman in Forks Township, Sullivan County.

Trooper Tyler Edwards said that between midnight on Nov. 28 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, an unknown actor or actors tried to gain access to a residence in the 300 block of North Black Creek Road.

"The garage door of this residence was damaged as a result of unknown actor(s) attempting to gain access to the residence. There was no evidence suggesting entry was gained. There were no items stolen," Edwards wrote.

Property damaged includes a garage door valued at $800, and an external outlet cover valued at $15, Edwards said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is acted to contact PSP - Laporte at 570-946-4610.