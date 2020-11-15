Middleburg, Pa. – Over $500 in items were stolen from a locked shed in Middleburg, state police at Selinsgrove reported.

Trooper Logan Brouse said an unknown person or persons "pried open a shed door locking bracket and stole the involved items. The unknown actor(s) then fled the scene."

The burglary happened on Richard Road in Center Township, Snyder County, between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 5:43 p.m. Nov. 11, Brouse said.

The victims are listed as a 46-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, and a 62-year-old female.

The following items were damaged or stolen:

Metal sliding bolt door lock, value $10

18-volt Milwaukee cordless drill and impact driver combo kit, value $400

18-volt Milwaukee reciprocating saw, value $100

Dewalt corded hammer drill, value $100

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145," Brouse said.