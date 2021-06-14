With the assistance of the Fire Dept. and EMS, the individuals and dogs were successfully rescued.

Sgt. Fioretti and PFC. Fera arrived on scene along with Lycoming County Domestic Relations Detective Cody Lepley (who is also a part-time officer for TVRPD).

Porter Township, Pa. -- The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police were called today to the area of the Black Bridge in Porter Township for a dog hanging off the bridge over the water, according to a Facebook post.

"On the afternoon of June 14, 2021, Stations 3, 45 and MICU 1-94 were dispatched to the area of the Black Bridge for a reported rope rescue. A woman and her teenage son were walking their 2 dogs when they fell down a 20-foot embankment.

"The son and 1 of the dogs were able to get back up the embankment prior to our arrival. The woman and the other dog were at the bottom of the 20-foot embankment against the ledge of a 20-foot drop-off into Pine Creek.

"The woman was using her legs to prevent the dog from going over the ledge. Officers Fera and Lepley, without regard for their own wellbeing, proceeded down the embankment to render assistance.

"Officer Fera was able to get a hold of the dog while Officer Lepley was able to grab hold of the woman. Once Fire and EMS arrived on scene, we were able to assist the woman and the dog up the embankment followed by Officers Fera and Lepley.

"It is my professional opinion that if Officers Fera and Lepley had not intervened when they did that there could have been a tragic outcome for the woman or her dog. I believe these officers deserve recognition for their brave actions for this event. On behalf of Citizens Hose Company of Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area EMS, I would like to extend our profound appreciation for the good job that they did."