Lewis Twp. Pa., -- An early morning water rescue in Lewis Twp. brought two people and their dog to safety Friday.

At 5:43 a.m., The Mifflinburg Hose Company was dispatched to Lewis Township, the 900 block of Canada Drive for a water rescue, according to a Facebook post. The residence is near Penns Creek in Milmont, Pa.

Heavy rain and snowmelt have contributed to flood advisories throughout the area. According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding was expected in low-lying and poor drainage areas. "River or stream flows are elevated. Ice movement may lead to jams and blockages," according to a flood advisory in place until 9 a.m. Friday.

PennDOT has closed roads throughout the area.

Rescue 3 and Utility 3 crews used the Hose Company's Boat 3 to reach the two people and one dog and take them safely from the residence without injury.

Units involved in the rescue included Chief 303, 304, Rescue 3, Utility 3, Boat 3, MICU 1-2, MHCFP, and Union County EMA.