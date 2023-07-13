Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health just cleared a 6,200- backlog of birth certificate change requests, a backlog brought on by more requests than the department can handle.

In 2022, the Department of Health received over 32,000 birth certificate amendment requests and it continues to receive about 2,400 requests every month.

Why are so many people changing their birth certificates? There are several common reasons:

Correcting a spelling error, such as "Sara" being written instead of "Sarah"

Correcting information such as a wrong date or location of birth

Adding missing information

Updating information after an adoption

Updating a form after an individual or one of their parents has changed their name

Updating the gender marker for a transgender individual

Changes to birth certificates, driver's licenses, and similar documents are often considered significant steps in gender affirmation, making the process of birth certificate amending especially important for transgender people. This may also be accompanied by a change of name on an updated birth certificate.

A majority of states, including Pennsylvania, allow transgender residents to modify their birth certificate gender marker. At this time the Commonwealth has not implemented a gender-neutral marker for those who identify as non-binary.

For more information about amending birth certificates and to download birth certificate amendment forms, visit the Department of Health's birth certificate amendment page.

