Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Police is one step closer to purchasing new equipment that Police Chief Justin Snyder said will benefit both the community and the officers.

On Tuesday, the Public Safety Committee voted in favor of recommending that City Council pass a resolution authorizing the purchase of 48 Watchguard body cameras and 14 in-car video systems from Motorola.

City Council will have the opportunity to vote on the resolution on Thursday evening, March 3.

Cost of the technology is just over $347,000 for the whole package that includes the bodycams, in-car systems, all related equipment, and installation.

The pros for purchasing the technology and equipment are many, according to Snyder, including violence prevention, improved behavior, better transparency and accountability, higher rates of citizen compliance, faster rates of resolution, and opportunity for using the video footage to train officers. “The Lycoming County DA's office has been using body cameras and have reported reduced complaints,” he said.

The downsides to using body cameras include potential privacy concerns and cost.

“I’m 100% behind this purchase,” said Councilwoman Bonnie Katz during the Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday. “These are as vital as radios, and I’m sorry it’s taken this long to purchase them,” she said.

The whole system is integrated using a cloud-based evidence system called “Command Central Evidence.” All footage is downloaded each day after a shift, when the unit is placed on the dock to charge. The 50-gig storage on each unit is enough to cover a shift, according to Snyder.

Keystone Communications in Northumberland is the approved vendor. Cars will have to be taken to the Northumberland location to be outfitted with the in-car system.

Body cams and in-car video systems have been hovering on the City budget for years. The WBP is hoping to capitalize on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to finally make the purchase. “I picked up where the previous administration left off,” said Snyder, who was able to work with Motorola to bring the price down from previous estimates.

Snyder said he is hopeful the resolution will pass through City Council. “With ARPA funds, there is always a chance for opposition,” he said. “The Public Safety Committee members did say this purchase was ‘long overdue.’”

According to a November 2018 study published by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), 47% of general-purpose law enforcement agencies had acquired body-worn cameras; while 80% of large police departments had acquired them.

In an article published June of 2021 by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), findings indicated that, “in some cases, body camera footage has shed light on police misconduct that would not have been witnessed otherwise. However, it is important to note that even when body camera footage has clearly demonstrated officer misconduct, often such footage has not helped hold police accountable.”

The NIJ concluded there are mixed results on the effectiveness of body cameras, and therefore more study is needed.

The Williamsport Public Safety Committee voted all in favor of recommending the resolution be presented to City Council.

“All of our officers are very much on board with it,” added Snyder.

According to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, there will be a second reading of ordinance for the allocation of ARPA funds at the next meeting.

Williamsport City Council meets Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trade & Transit 1 building, third floor.