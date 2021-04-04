Harrisburg, Pa. – Five Republican female House representatives will introduce The Fairness in Women's Sports Act on Monday morning.

The bill bans transgender girls from playing on women's school sports teams on the basis that biologically specific teams protect women's equality.

State Reps. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton), Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland), Martina A. White (R-Philadelphia), Dawn W. Keefer (R-York) and Valerie S. Gaydos (R-Allegheny) are the prime sponsors of the measure.

The coalition of female legislators will introduce the bill at 11 a.m. April 5 in the Ryan Office Building atrium, Capitol Complex, Harrisburg.

Gleim said it's a response to an executive order by President Joe Biden that requires biological males to be permitted to compete on women's school sports teams.

"Allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advancement for women," the female lawmakers said in a Feb. 5 memorandum.

Biden signed the Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation on Jan. 20.

"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports," the order states.

