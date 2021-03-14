Harrisburg, Pa. – Five female Republican House representatives will soon introduce the Save Women's Sports Act, a bill to ban transgender girls from participating in women's sports.

State Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) announced plans to introduce the bill with Reps. Martina A. White (R-Philadelphia), Dawn W. Keefer (R-York), Valerie S. Gaydos (R-Allegheny) and Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton).

The Pennsylvania lawmakers argue that biologically-specific teams protect women's equality by providing opportunities for them to demonstrate skills and earn long-term benefits like scholarships.

"Allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advancement for women," the lawmakers argued in their Feb. 5 memorandum.

Pennsylvania will join at least 20 other states to introduce bills this year aimed at restricting high school sports participation to biological sex.

LGBTQ advocates claim that the legislation is a coordinated attack on trans student athletes by conservative groups.

"Just like it was never about restrooms, today’s fight is not about sports. It’s about erasing and excluding trans people from participation in all aspects of public life. It’s about creating 'solutions' to 'problems' that don’t exist," the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The following states have bills to limit sports participation based on sex moving through their legislatures: Texas has five; Missouri and West Virginia, four; Minnesota, Georgia and Florida, three; Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, two; Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina, one.

Pennsylvania's Save Women's Sports bill has not yet been introduced.