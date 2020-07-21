Harrisburg, Pa. -- State Representative Frank Burns of Cambria County introduced a game changing bill which could return long-lost domestic manufacturing and steel jobs to the United States. The "American Made Jobs Plan," consisting of a package of three bills, has quickly gained bipartisan interest.

The bill package is part of an effort to end the U.S.'s heavy reliance on Chinese and other imported goods.

“For too many years, we’ve been fed the lie – by big-monied interests and their elected enablers – that trade pacts which stripped millions of jobs from our manufacturing base would be good economic policy in the long run,” Rep. Burns said. “Well, when I look around, I sure don’t see it. Either I need a bigger magnifying glass, or we need to do something really big to reverse this trend.”

To start returning manufacturing and steel jobs to the area, Rep. Burns' legislation seeks to require all projects that receive taxpayer funding, such as construction and repair of underground pipelines, to use all U.S.-made steel.

In addition, the bill package would give a two-percent bid discount to companies that agree to use American-made materials on publicly funded projects such as those carried out by school districts, municipalities, and state agencies.

“This is one way to bring back good-paying, family-sustaining jobs – by leveling the playing field for hardworking people and industries that were economically steamrolled by unfair competition,” Rep. Burns said. “It’s time to take off the gloves and fight bare-knuckled for the forgotten, which I’m not afraid to do.”

The bill package consists of:

House Bill 2716: An amendment to the Underground Utility Line Protection Act requiring American-made steel to be used in the construction and repair of all underground pipelines. Steel is considered American-made if at least 75% of the material production occurs stateside.

House Bill 2715: Requires any construction or repair projects done by a private entity that receives any taxpayer funding to use American-made steel.

House Bill 2714: Provides a 2% bid discount on bids for public projects when American-made materials are used in the price quote.

“With more than one-in-ten people in Pennsylvania unemployed, we cannot afford to wait to take action,” Rep. Burns said.

“Since 2001 our state has lost more than 300,000 manufacturing jobs to corporate profitability and one-way trade deals, a statistic that should sicken any American. It’s well past time for this legislature to take bold, decisive action to bring those jobs back, to rebuild the middle class, and to bring Pennsylvania back as an industrial powerhouse."