Williamsport, Pa. -- The Office of Voter Services has received multiple complaints alleging that an unknown person knocked on the door of a Williamsport resident, identified himself as a Voter Services employee conducting voter registration activities, and requested personal identifying information from the resident.

Voter Services said staff do NOT conduct door-to-door voter registration activities. If a person knocks on your door and claims to be from Voter Services, they recommend you be skeptical of attempts to obtain personal identifying information such as your date of birth, driver’s license number, or Social Security Number.

Call Voter Services at (570) 327-2267 to report any suspicious encounters. Voter Services is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.