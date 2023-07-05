Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man leveled threats at a woman during an argument over alleged infidelity, according to Lycoming Regional Police Officers.

Mubarik Abdul Graves, 32, of Jersey Shore, grabbed the accuser and yelled at her in a home near the 200 block of North Broad Street, Officer Robert Mausteller wrote. Graves left a lump and scrapes on the woman's arms and legs and threatened to shoot her, Mausteller added.

On the afternoon of June 26, the pair was arguing and Graves allegedly pressed his forehead against the accuser and pushed her down. She told police she left after that, but returned later.

A second argument ensued, the accuser told police. Graves allegedly yelled at her to "shut the f**k up before I smash all your teeth out,” while holding her by the chin, according to the affidavit.

She left the house again, but returned later that night to get money, investigators said. Graves allegedly locked her out of the home and refused to hand over the money.

Graves then allegedly threatened to shoot her if she entered the apartment, according to police records. She told police that he does have a gun and has threatened to shoot her before.

Graves was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment. He failed to pay $30,000 monetary bail and was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

