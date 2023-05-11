Williamsport, Pa. — A man who has repeatedly been caught stealing was arrested for shoplifting at the grocery store and riding away on a stolen bicycle, police say.

Jerry Lee Nicholas, 46, was spotted on surveillance video at Weis Markets, 1916 Lycoming Creek Road, stuffing stolen goods into plastic bags, said Officer Michael Engel of the Lycoming Regional police department.

Police were called to the store on April 23 for a reported bicycle theft and were watching surveillance video with an employee when they noticed Nicholas in the health and beauty aisle. Nicholas allegedly began stuffing grocery items, like butter, eggs, and a block of cheese, into a plastic shopping bag.

He continued walking through the store, additionally picking up steaks, muffins, and sausages, Engel said. The total value of the stolen goods was $68.

When he left the store around 1 p.m., Nicholas is seen on camera taking a red and black Decathalon Rockrider bike that didn't belong to him, police say. In the video, Nicholas can be seen removing his jacket to cover his face in an attempt to hide his identity as he rode away on the stolen bike, arrest papers say.

It's not the first time Nicholas has been in trouble for stealing, police noted. He has two previous retail theft charges and is facing more charges for stealing packages off porches in January and again in March, court records show.

Nicholas, Rose Street, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft. A preliminary hearing before District Judge William Solomon is scheduled for May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

