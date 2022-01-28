Lock Haven, Pa. – State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Centre/Clinton) wants to know why a truck load of 100 monkeys was heading west on Interstate 80 when it crashed Friday afternoon near Danville.

“Trying to get to the bottom of this monkey business Central PA. Stay tuned! #only2022” Borowicz posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Shortly after the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Jan. 21 on Route 54 near the I-80 interchange, three monkeys escaped into the nearby woods. Investigators searched late into the night for the monkeys in frigid temperatures.

The monkeys were eventually captured and humanely euthanized, according to Kristen Nordlund of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The monkeys were heading to a CDC-approved quarantine facility at the time and had arrived from Africa just 19 hours earlier at JFK airport in Queens, N.Y. Nordlund would not say where the lab they were heading to was located, but a letter from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated they were traveling to Missouri. The USDA is now opening an investigation, according to PETA’s website.

In a subsequent Facebook post on Tuesday, Borowicz said she had reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health with questions regarding where the monkeys were going, where they came from, what were they infected with, and why they were killed.

Borowicz also wanted to know if it’s a federal issue to transport and test the monkeys. A screenshot of DOH’s letter back to Borowicz was included in the post, stating their role was to assist with a public health assessment which included conducting an accurate head count and making sure appropriate PPE was used when transferring monkeys from the crashed vehicle to the new transporters. The CDC had requested that the DOH assist.

“Given potential injuries from the crash and the extreme weather conditions the CDC determined that euthanizing the escaped tropical monkeys was the humane approach. Given DOH’s limited role in this situation we would suggest reaching out to the CDC for additional details,” the letter said. The letter also referenced section 361 of the Public Health Service Act in which the CDC had established regulations for importing non-human primates. Specific requirements outlined under the act include using PPE for handling.

“On to the CDC,” Borowicz wrote in her post in response to the DOH letter.

The crash occurred in Montour County, which is not part of the 76th District that Borowicz covers. State Rep. Kurt Masser covers the 107th District which includes Montour County and Valley Township, where the accident occurred.

A request for comment from Borowicz was not immediately returned. NorthcentralPa.com also reached out to Masser's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.