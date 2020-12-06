Harrisburg, Pa. – State Representative Jeff Wheeland (R - Lycoming) has resurrected 2019's House Bill 1579 in light of fraud allegations surrounding the November 2020 election. The bill would apply voter ID requirements to every election, requiring voters to present an approved photo or non-photo ID.

“Due to allegations of fraud that may have taken place during the 2020 election, which has millions of Pennsylvanians questioning the security of their vote, I am proud to reintroduce this legislation to protect election integrity here in the Commonwealth,” said Wheeland. “Voter ID is crucial to ensuring the legal votes of law-abiding citizens are not canceled out by fraudulent activity. There are very few things you can do in life without an ID. The same standard should apply to the most important civic responsibility we have as American citizens.”

Allegations of fraud were investigated by states across the country and no evidence of substantial voter fraud was found. Judges in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, tossed out the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign which alleged voting inconsistencies and fraud.

Should the bill pass, it would require that the forms of ID that would be accepted at polling places would be the same as those available for first-time voters in Pennsylvania. These include:

Driver's license or non-driver ID card

Photo or non-photo ID card issued by another state agency

Photo or non-photo ID card issued by U.S. government

Student ID with photo

Employee ID with photo

Armed Forces of U.S. ID card

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Government check

Voters who do not have a valid photo ID would be required to present two non-photo IDs.