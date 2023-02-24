Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jamie Flick (R - Lycoming/Union) and office staff will be available this March and April to help residents with tax and rent rebates. In addition, Rep. Flick will be on hand during these times to meet with constituents, answer questions, and listen to concerns.

The dates scheduled for district office outreach in March and April:

White Deer Township Municipal Building, 2191 Creek Road in New Columbia - Thursday, March 30 and Tuesday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Gregg Township Municipal Building, 18084 Russell Road, Allenwood - Tuesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.

During these times, office staff at the White Deer and Gregg Township municipal buildings will provide free, on-site assistance to residents who are eligible for the 2022 property tax/rent rebate program. The staff has already helped over 150 constituents in the district apply for the program in February.

White Deer Township and Gregg Township are now part of the 83rd Legislative District following a recent redistricting.

“It’s important to me that my staff and I are physically here for our constituents in Union County on a regular basis,” said Flick. “We plan to operate our district office and provide direct constituent services at these two municipal buildings at least once a month moving forward.”

The state’s property tax/rent rebate program is intended for eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in the claim year and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

Funding for the property tax/rent rebate program comes from the Pennsylvania Lottery and slots.

