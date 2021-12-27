Bloomsburg, Pa. – State Representative David R. Millard (R-Columbia) is retiring and announced he will not seek reelection as state representative.

Rep. Millard was first elected to office on Jan. 27, 2004, taking the place of John Gordner. Rep. Millard will remain in office until the end of his term on Nov. 30, 2022.

"You'll still be hearing plenty from me until that time! And my offices in Berwick, Bloom, and at the Capitol will still be busy helping constituents deal with state-government issues," said Rep. Millard in his announcement.

"I’m not going to disappear from the community. As one door closes, another one opens. Who knows what new journeys are in store for me? I’m open to anything. I do, however, look forward to more time at home and more opportunities to travel with my family."

Rep. Millard attended Bloomsburg High School and earned a degree in office administration from Bloomsburg University in 1988. Prior to his election, Millard worked for PPL Electric and served as director of the Bloomsburg Fair and nice-president of the Bloomsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

"It's truly been my privilege to serve our community in this capacity, and I look forward to continuing my representation as your voice in Harrisburg for these next eleven months," said Millard in his announcement.