Harrisburg -- State Representative Clint Owlett (R - Tioga/Bradford/Potter) has been appointed to serve on the House Judiciary Committee and has announced a commitment to serve as a first line of defense against any gun control legislation that may make its way to the committee.

“The first stop for any piece of gun control legislation introduced in the House is the Judiciary Committee. I’m committed to ensuring it is also the last stop,” Owlett said. “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed – period.”

The House Judiciary Committee deals with issues pertaining to criminal justice reform, firearms, family law, law enforcement, sex offenses, judicial reforms, animal cruelty, crime victims, juvenile justice, and more.

“This committee has done some outstanding work in recent years working to keep our children and communities safe, protecting the rights of victims, and making important reforms to ensure people who want to turn their lives around have the opportunity to do so,” Owlett said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to bring the voice of the residents of Tioga, Bradford and Potter counties to the committee.”

On top of this new responsibility, Rep. Owlett will continue to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, which handles the state budget, and the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Game and Fisheries, and Health committees.