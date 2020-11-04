Bradford, Pa. – To help local veterans receive the services and support they need, State Representative Martin Causer (R - Turtlepoint) has announced that he will host a veterans service representative from the American Legion at his local offices on various dates in November.

Appointments by phone are encouraged, but in-person appointments are also available. Only one appointment will be scheduled per hour to facilitate social distancing and cleaning protocols. To avoid overlap, participants should not arrive early for their in-person appointments.

The Legion representative has also requested that those using this service wear a mask.

The representative will be at the following offices at the following times:

Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Coudersport office, 107 S. Main St. Call (814) 274-9769 to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bradford office, 78 Main St., first floor. Call (814) 362-4400 to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to noon: Kane office, 55 Fraley St. Call (814) 837-0880 to schedule an appointment.

Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.