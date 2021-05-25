Harrisburg, Pa. – Today the House passed a bill to ban abortions at the time a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to Rep. Stephanie Borowicz.

"The Heartbeat Bill passes out of PA. House Health Committee 15-10!" Borowicz said around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Current law allows a woman to have an abortion prior to 24 weeks; this bill would outlaw abortions of any fetus with a beating heart, except for a few limitations.

The bill doesn't change existing law that allows for abortions to avert a woman's death or significant irreversible bodily impairment.

Related reading: Hearbeat bill to be introduced soon in Pennsylvania: Rep. Borowicz

A companion Heartbeat Bill sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano was referred to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on March 10.

"A beating heart is an unmistakable sign of life," Mastriano said in his bill's memo.