State College, Pa. – Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R - Centre/Mifflin) will host a free community shredding event on Saturday, October 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. or until the shredder is full.

Shredding events allow residents to dispose of documents containing sensitive personal information such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information, and bank account information.

Books, magazines, and binders will also be accepted for shredding. Each participant may bring up to four boxes of material. Metals including paper clips, binder clips, and spiral notebooks cannot be shredded.

The event will be held at Mt. Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 East Branch Road in State College.

“This paper shredding event is a great opportunity to safely and securely get rid of sensitive papers that have piled up from members of our community utilizing this extraordinary time to do some much needed cleaning and reorganizing,” Rep. Benninghoff said. “I look forward to seeing, at a safe distance, neighbors and new faces at the event.”

Due to COVID-19, attendees are asked to follow these guidelines:

Participants must stay in their vehicles

Shredding materials must be placed in the trunk or truck bed, not the back seat

Event staff will unload materials while participants remain in their vehicles

Materials should be transported in containers that do not need to be returned

The event is for residents only - not businesses. For questions, please call Rep. Benninghoff’s Bellefonte office at (814) 355-3523.