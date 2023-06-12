Renovo, Pa. — A 64-year-old Renovo woman was arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges, according to police.

On June 7, 2023 officers and agents from the Region IV East Drug Task Force served an arrest warrant on Jenean Mace as a result of an investigation involving the unlawful sale of Suboxone pills to a confidential informant between December 2022 and May 2023 the Pine Creek Township Police Department said.

Mace has been charged with five felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, five felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Mace was arraigned by District Judge Frank Mills and was committed to the Clinton County Correctional Facility after she was unable to post the $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

