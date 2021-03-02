UPDATE as of 8:49 a.m. - the alert has been lifted. A suspect has been detained by law enforcement, according to Clinton County Department of Emergency Services.

Renovo, Pa. -- Residents of Renovo borough in Clinton County are asked to shelter indoors this morning due to an active incident, according to a Renovo Police Department Facebook post at 8:15 this morning.

An emergency alert went out on the cell phones of Renovo area residents stating "An active shooter has been reported in your area." Police from all over north central Pennsylvania responded to the area of Ninth Street around 8 a.m. this morning, according to the Renovo Record.

Residents are being asked to call 911 immediately if they notice any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. We will release more details as we receive them.