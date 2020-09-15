Have you checked on your voter registration status recently? Election Day is coming on Tuesday, November 3 and Pennsylvanians are encouraged to check their voter registration status, register to vote if necessary, and apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot if desired.

To check your voter registration status, click here and choose whether you wish to search by name or by Driver's License or State ID number.

If you are not registered, keep in mind that the deadline to register online or in-person to vote is Monday, October 19. Paper applications sent through the mail must be postmarked by October 19.

To register to vote online, please click here. For a printable application to send through the mail, click here. A Spanish language version of the printable application is located here, and a Spanish language online application is available by clicking the blue "español" button at the top-right corner of the page.

Pennsylvania is now allowing people to apply for a mail-in ballot without an excuse. People who are concerned about the possibility of catching or spreading COVID-19 at a polling center are encouraged to apply for a mail-in ballot.

The deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is (received by) Tuesday, October 27. Applying early is recommended. To apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online, please click here.

In general, early voting runs from Monday, September 14 to Tuesday, October 27. Dates and hours may vary based on location.

For more information, including finding your polling place, checking registration and application status, and more, visit Pennsylvania Voter Services online or call your County Board of Elections.