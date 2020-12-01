Williamsport, Pa. – SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is continuing to offer its Crisis program, which repairs heating units at no cost, to residents of Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder, and Union Counties. The program is available to residents who qualify for fuel assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The Crisis program runs from November 2 through early April.

Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program, encouraged more people to apply this year.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on employment, people who normally wouldn’t qualify for the Crisis program might this year,” Fox said. “We encourage people to contact their local county assistance office to see if they qualify.”

To request a repair, contact your County Assistance Office. The office will forward a completed referral to SEDA-COG, which will then assign a subcontractor to the task.

Residents who do not qualify for LIHEAP or Crisis assistance may still qualify for SEDA-COG's weatherization services, which may include furnace repair. Assistance through the Weatherization program is not immediate like the Crisis program is. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program can be reached at (570) 522-7219.

Crisis Income Eligibility Guidelines

Family of 1: $19,140

Family of 2: $25,860

Family of 3: $32,580

Family of 4: $39,300

Family of 5: $46,020

Family of 6: $52,740

Family of 7: $59,460

Family of 8: $66,180

County Assistance Office Phone Numbers