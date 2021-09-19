According to multiple news sources, the remains of Gabby Petito were found today in Wyoming. Petito’s disappearance captivated America. She had traveled on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, but mysteriously stopped posting to social media and stopped contacting her parents.

Then, Laundrie returned home from the trip with Petito nowhere in sight, giving no explanation as to her whereabouts.

Laundrie, who then was been named a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance, refused to cooperate with investigators, and has since, himself, disappeared.

Petito was 22 years old.