Montoursville, Pa. -- A body was discovered in Fairfield Township on the bank of the Susquehanna River on Monday, Nov. 30. 

According to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, the body has been identified through dental records.

"The death has been ruled a suicide," according to a news release issued by Kiessling Thursday evening.

"Our investigation into this death has been completed and no other details will be released from this office," Kiessling said.

Police reported on Monday that several hunters found the remains, which were described as being those of a white male.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) A free, 24_7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional dis.jpg

