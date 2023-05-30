Lock Haven, Pa. — A woman with blood covering her face was hesitant to tell police officers what happened during an incident earlier this month.

Lock Haven Police Officers first spoke with Kyle Lynn Brown in the 40 block of Williamson Heights in Lock Haven on May 16 just after 5 p.m., according to an affidavit. Officer Hunter Brooks said they noticed the woman as they spoke with the 23-year-old Brown.

The accuser eventually came down the steps and spoke with Brooks. She said her head hurt and wanted to go to the emergency room, Brooks said. The woman was allegedly bleeding from her lip and nose and had a red mark on the right side of her head, according to the complaint.

Once at the hospital, the accuser told authorities Brown hit her in the face, police said. She was unsure why Brown struck her, according to Brooks.

Brown was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. He posted $10,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody on May 17.

Brown is scheduled to appear before Judge Frank Mills on June 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

